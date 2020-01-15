Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Gets Underway Tuesday
|
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Gets Underway Tuesday
Natalie Brand reports Friday morning, President Trump added attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to his legal defense team.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The impeachment trial of President Trump is about to begin after the House of Representatives...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com •WorldNews
|House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, R-Calif., was picked to be the lead manager of the...
NPR - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources