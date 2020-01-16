Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Happy Birthday Betty White!

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Happy Birthday Betty White!Happy Birthday Betty White!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sandra Bullock & Ryan Reynolds Sing Happy Birthday to Betty White! (Video)

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds are competing for Betty White‘s affection while wishing her a...
Just Jared - Published

Betty White turns 98: Her career in photos

Happy birthday, Betty White! The actress turns 98 on Jan. 17, 2020. See her long and successful...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mrh12834

Deep State Jezebel/Deport me to Tahiti RT @RiotGrlErin: Happy Birthday Betty White: Thread https://t.co/m3XUMzRoV9 3 seconds ago

carolyndgeiger

carolyn geiger RT @GeorgeTakei: Happy happy birthday to our beloved Betty White. 💕 What's your favorite Betty White role, friends? https://t.co/pYIOhmwUed 3 seconds ago

Dane_o_myte

Dis-Dane RT @VancityReynolds: Happy 98th Birthday to the one and only Betty White #XCVIII @BettyMWhite https://t.co/iQDw1QqgoW 5 seconds ago

JJRavenation52

Happy 2020, Everyone!🌊 RT @SpockResists: Happy Birthday Rose 🌹 Betty White is celebrating her 98th birthday 🎂 https://t.co/meakvldMcV 5 seconds ago

LaReignStorm

Inamorata 💋 RT @TearsaSmith: Happy 98th Birthday Betty White! 👸🏼 https://t.co/6MX4O7BepN 7 seconds ago

NBCNewsFan

Norman Charles Happy 98th birthday, Betty White! 🎁🎊🎉🎂🥂🍾 https://t.co/cS25VnGKdn 9 seconds ago

_girlmelodi

Mel. 💕💫 RT @Tribeca: "It's your outlook on life that counts. If you take yourself lightly and don't take yourself too seriously, pretty soon you ca… 11 seconds ago

SoffaGeorge

George Soffa RT @Dcl_60: Wow!! Happy Birthday Betty!!! Betty White is celebrating her 98th birthday 🎂 https://t.co/XmZ1c5ul3y 14 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy 98th Birthday, Betty White! [Video]Happy 98th Birthday, Betty White!

Last year, she credited her attitude for her lifetime of happiness, Jason DeRusha reports (1:12). WCCO This Morning - January 17, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:12Published

People Who Became A Success After Age 40 [Video]People Who Became A Success After Age 40

There is nothing like being a success when you're young. However, some of the biggest successes made their fortunes around age 40. Stan Lee created his first hit comic, "The Fantastic Four," just shy..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.