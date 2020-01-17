Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz

Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz Starr led the investigation that resulted in former President Bill Clinton's impeachment.

He recently lost his position as Baylor University president due to the institution's mishandling of campus rape and sexual abuse cases.

Dershowitz is a Harvard law professor and renowned high-profile attorney.

He was on the O.J.

Simpson defense team, as well as a former attorney for accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Alan Dershowitz, via CNBC Dershowitz will present oral arguments against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The impeachment process formally moved to the Senate this week.

Democrats read the historic charges against Trump in the Senate chamber on Thursday.