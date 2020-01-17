Global  

Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept.

Threats made by Iran will only further isolate the country, the U.S. Department of State&apos;s special representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday after Tehran&apos;s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said its fight could move beyond its borders.
