Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept. 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:55s - Published Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept. Threats made by Iran will only further isolate the country, the U.S. Department of State's special representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday after Tehran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said its fight could move beyond its borders. 0

