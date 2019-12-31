Global  

Watch: After Kerala, Punjab passes resolution against Citizenship Act

Watch: After Kerala, Punjab passes resolution against Citizenship Act

Watch: After Kerala, Punjab passes resolution against Citizenship Act

Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act that was cleared by Parliament last month, the second assembly after Kerala to call for scrapping the law.
Punjab assembly passes resolution against CAA

The Punjab assembly passed a resolution on Friday against CAA demanding that the Central government...
