Snickers Breaks Record for World’s Largest Chocolate Nut Bar On Jan 16, Snickers, which is owned by Mars, Incorporated, created the world’s largest chocolate nut bar.

Weighing over two tons, the giant bar took 15 people to create and is the equivalent of 41,000 single-sized bars.

It contains more than 1,200 pounds of caramel, peanuts and nougat, as well as nearly 3,500 pounds of chocolate.

According to a statement by Josh Olken, Brand Director at Snickers, this bar is only a small version of the brand’s plans for Super Bowl LIV.

Josh Olken, via statement The Snickers must now be consumed in order to be officially recognized by Guinness World Record as the largest chocolate nut bar.