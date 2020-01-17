Snickers Breaks Record for World’s Largest Chocolate Nut Bar
Snickers Breaks Record for
World’s Largest Chocolate Nut Bar On Jan 16, Snickers, which is owned
by Mars, Incorporated, created the
world’s largest chocolate nut bar.
Weighing over two tons, the giant bar
took 15 people to create and is the
equivalent of 41,000 single-sized bars.
It contains more than 1,200 pounds
of caramel, peanuts and nougat, as well as nearly 3,500
pounds of chocolate.
According to a statement by
Josh Olken, Brand Director at Snickers,
this bar is only a small version of the
brand’s plans for Super Bowl LIV.
Josh Olken,
via statement The Snickers must now be consumed in order
to be officially recognized by Guinness World Record
as the largest chocolate nut bar.