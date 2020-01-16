Global  

Microsoft Is Going Carbon Negative. What Does that Mean?

Microsoft Is Going Carbon Negative. What Does that Mean?

Microsoft Is Going Carbon Negative. What Does that Mean?

Microsoft is going carbon negative by 2030.

Here's what that means and how they'll do it.
Microsoft aims to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

Microsoft has set an ambitious goal to reduce its carbon footprint, saying that the company will...
Microsoft's newest 'moonshot' will make it carbon negative by 2030 – and eventually remove all of the carbon it has emitted since it was founded in 1975 from the environment (MSFT)

Microsoft's newest 'moonshot' will make it carbon negative by 2030 – and eventually remove all of the carbon it has emitted since it was founded in 1975 from the environment (MSFT)· Microsoft announced a plan on Thursday to become carbon negative by 2030 — meaning that it will...
