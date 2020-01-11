Global  

Emily Thornberry launches her Labour leadership campaign

Emily Thornberry launches her Labour leadership campaign

Emily Thornberry launches her Labour leadership campaign

Emily Thornberry launches campaign for Labour leadership in her hometown of Guildford.

She reflects on her upbringing and on her decision to run.

Report by Woodsli.

