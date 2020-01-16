Global  

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals Struggle With Alopecia

Ayanna Pressley Reveals Struggle With Alopecia The Democrat from Massachusetts shared the news in a video from 'The Root.'

She is one of nearly seven million in the United States with the skin disease.

The freshman representative also showed off her bald head as a result of the condition.

Ayanna Pressley, via 'The Root' The Senegalese twists she started wearing years ago became part of her political identity.

Ayanna Pressley, via 'The Root' The 45-year-old goes on to say that her hair loss worsened towards the end of last year.

By December it was all gone, but Pressley isn't hiding from her appearance anymore.

Ayanna Pressley, via 'The Root'
Rep. Ayanna Pressley reveals alopecia diagnosis and bald head in powerful video

On Thursday, in a powerful video for the Root, Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealed she has alopecia, an...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle TimesTIMEMediaite


'Freed From The Secret': Rep. Ayanna Pressley Opens Up About Living With Alopecia

The freshman lawmaker says she felt that it was particularly important for her to speak out about her...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.com



spennington33

susan pennington Rep. Ayanna Pressley reveals stunning bald head and struggle with alopecia https://t.co/6GQDv6tQ5m 1 minute ago

Earnest_One

It Matters Rep. Ayanna Pressley reveals stunning bald head and struggle with alopecia https://t.co/36UkBL5umi 1 minute ago

Barast135

Arim 10) ...in protest https://t.co/AX57OgIiuY 11) https://t.co/Osxv3LSCro 12) https://t.co/O9gg2u0OSF 13)… https://t.co/2abjDd59FX 37 minutes ago

SojournerSeattl

Sheri Day There is nothing more powerful than a beautiful self assured Black woman. ⁦@AyannaPressley⁩ is gorgeous! Thank you… https://t.co/rTY1Jt7PLM 45 minutes ago

StyxMaker

John L. Hamilton Rep. Ayanna Pressley reveals stunning bald head and struggle with alopecia https://t.co/KXZXLXN0qy 47 minutes ago

xscoutie

Riki🌈🇨🇦🇺🇸🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rep. Ayanna Pressley reveals stunning bald head and struggle with alopecia https://t.co/3WNTbirTRP 1 hour ago

mssenator

Gloria Kennedy Fleck Rep. Ayanna Pressley reveals stunning bald head and struggle with alopecia She is brave and uncompromising! 💜 https://t.co/KrDOD7uc3V 1 hour ago

10andsouth

ellen schecter Rep. Ayanna Pressley:I understand your loss,but you are more beautiful every day, inside and out because of your ho… https://t.co/ny031bbVgS 1 hour ago


Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia [Video]Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia

WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:17Published

Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time [Video]Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time

The Congresswoman is opening up about her very personal battle with alopecia. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:20Published

