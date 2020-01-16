Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals Struggle With Alopecia

Rep.

Ayanna Pressley Reveals Struggle With Alopecia The Democrat from Massachusetts shared the news in a video from 'The Root.'

She is one of nearly seven million in the United States with the skin disease.

The freshman representative also showed off her bald head as a result of the condition.

Ayanna Pressley, via 'The Root' The Senegalese twists she started wearing years ago became part of her political identity.

Ayanna Pressley, via 'The Root' The 45-year-old goes on to say that her hair loss worsened towards the end of last year.

By December it was all gone, but Pressley isn't hiding from her appearance anymore.

Ayanna Pressley, via 'The Root'