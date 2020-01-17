Interview: Comedy dinner to benefit Autism Center of North Mississippi

You don't want to miss the detectives comedy dinner theater on february 6, 2020 6:00 p.m.

It will be held at the kingfisher lodge all proceeds benefit the autism center of north mississippi sponsored by pinnacle realty, llc 662-266-2006 5 act comedy that throws in mystery and audience participation.

Cash bar sit down dinner adult night come for happy hour @ 6:00 and enjoy the show for tickets visit thedetectives.bi z you don't want to miss the detectives comedy dinner theater on february 6, 2020 6:00 p.m.

It will be held at the kingfisher lodge all proceeds benefit the autism center of north mississippi sponsored by pinnacle realty, llc 662-266-2006 5 act comedy that throws in mystery and audience participation.

Cash bar sit down dinner