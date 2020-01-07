Global  

EB lanes of I-94 temporarily closed at Milwaukee-Waukesha county line due to accident

All eastbound lanes of I-94 at the Waukesha-Milwaukee County were closed after an accident involving a squad car was reported just after 10 a.m.
BUT WE BEGIN WITH THAT CRASHNEAR THE WAUKESHA-MILWAUKEECOUNTY LINE.ACCORDING TO THEJOURNAL SENTINEL, A DEPUTY ISINJURED.

LET'S GET RIGHT TOCASEY GERALDO THE SCENE WITHWHAT WE'RE LEARNING.CASEY?THE WAUKESHA COUNTY SHERIFFSOFFICE IS ASKIG PEOPLE TOAVOID THIS AREA AS THEINVESTIGATE WHAT HAPPEN.FROMTHIS BRIDGE AT ELM GROVE ROADWE CAN SEE SEVERAL BANGED UPCARS INCLUDING A WAUKESHACOUNTY SHERIFFS TRUCK.THE CRASH HAPPENED AROUND 9:45THIS MORNING, CLOSING DOWNTHREE LANES EASTBOUND AND TWOLANES WESTBOUND.

MILWAUKEE ANDWAUKESHA SHERIFFS OFFICESRESPONDED.WE WERE OUT HEREAROUND ELEVEN AS A FEW OFTHOSE LANES OPENED UP ANDTRAFFIC GOT MOVING.

STILL CARSWERE BACKED UP BEYOND MORELANDROAD EVEN AFTER LANES OPENED.ACCIDENT RECONSTRUCTION CREWSARE OUT HERE AND AGAIN THEWAUKESHA COUNTY SHERIFFSOFFICE IS ASKING PEOPLE TOFIND A DIFFERENT WAY TO GETWHERE THEY ARE GOING.WECONTINUE WORKING TO LEARN MOREINFORMATION.

YOU CAN FINDUPDATE INFORMATION THROUGHOUTTHE DAY ON TMJ4 DOT COM




