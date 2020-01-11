Global  

Samantha Markle: Duchess Meghan is to blame for royal exit

Samantha Markle: Duchess Meghan is to blame for royal exit Samantha Markle thinks Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's exit from the Royal Family is down to her half-sister.

The former 'Suits' actress's estranged half-sibling believes her sister is to blame for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell announcement to step down as "senior" members of the Royal Family.

Samantha said on ITV's This Morning: Samantha - who has not spoken to Duchess Meghan since 2014 - also slammed her half-sister for her two charity visits this week amidst the drama surrounding the Sussex's exit, calling it all a "PR stunt".

