Lily-Rose Depp Teaches You a French Accent | Surprise Showcase
'The King' star Lily-Rose Depp showcases how to nail a French accent when speaking English.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lily-Rose Depp Teaches You a French Accent | Surprise Showcase - Where in the world is Carmen San Diego?- [Director] Let's do it with the scenariowhere you're sad about thepassing of Carmen San Diego.- She's passed away already?- [Director] Yeah, she passed.- Well then I know where she is.[laughing][upbeat music][applause]- Lily.For your surprise showcase,please break down howto do a French accent.Please re-read the cardin a French accent.[with French accent] Lily,for your surprise showcase,Please flip the page.Ahh, the red roses were fresh yesterday.[with French accent] The redroses were fresh yesterday.Rs are distinctly very French,it's a sound that I feel likeis only really used in French.Red roses.The first instinct is like,doing a very strong Rto sound French, like[with French accent] the red roses.Or like, the TH also is like,people often go to like,ze, which I feel like,nuance it a little bit.But the Rs for sure.Where in the world is Carmen San Diego?[with French accent] Where inthe world is Carmen San Diego?The Ws aren't quite asarticulated, I feel like,as like the Rs or the THs,but I feel like what'sinteresting with this one is like,a word like Diego, since it canbe, like it's a name as wellthat to me is one of thewords that you can justkind of say, like how youwould say it in French,like Diego, cause that's just the name.And Carmen, too, it's like a name,so you would just say that how it is.Some words you can just say theFrench version of, you know,because that's what they would be anyway.[with French accent] Where, notice that R,in the worldisCarmen San Diego.[with French accent] Where inthe world is Carmen San Diego.Professor, if we heatthe solid too quickly,won't it sublimate?[with French accent] Professor,if we heat the solid tooquickly, won't it sublimate?I feel like the French havea sound for their pauses,or for our pauses, whichis just kinda like, eumm,which I guess is universal,but it's very prominentin French language.[with French accent]Professor, uhhhm, if we -it's almost like you'relooking for the other word,you're waiting for it to come to youand so you're doingsomething in the interim.Also what's interesting about this one isnotice the H in heat, kind of disappearswhen you're doing it in a French accent.It would be 'eat' soit's almost like you'reeating something,the H goes away.Sublimate,well I think just the emphasisis more on mate than sub.In English you would say sublimate,or I would say that,and in French it's most like sublimate.if we heat the solid too quickly,Please take a bow.





