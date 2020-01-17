NBC's Peacock Will Have Free Version and Two Paid-Subscription Tiers

NBC's Peacock Will Have Free Version and Two Paid-Subscription Tiers NBCUniversal revealed its new streaming service to investors on Thursday.

Peacock Free will have 7,500 hours of programming, including complete seasons of classic series, Universal movies and specialized content such as the 'SNL Vault' and 'Family Movie Night.'

Peacock Free will include ads, and NBC expects to make about $5 per month for every Peacock subscriber.

Peacock Premium will consist of two price tiers, a $4.99-per-month version with ads and a $9.99-per-month ad-free option.

Both paid subscriptions will have live sports, including Premier League soccer games and Ryder Cup matches.

Peacock will launch on July 15 in the United States.