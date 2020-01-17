NBC's Peacock Will Have Free Version and Two Paid-Subscription Tiers
NBC's Peacock Will Have Free Version and Two Paid-Subscription Tiers NBCUniversal revealed its new streaming service
to investors on Thursday.
Peacock Free will have 7,500 hours of programming, including complete seasons of classic series, Universal movies and specialized content
such as the 'SNL Vault' and 'Family Movie Night.'
Peacock Free will include ads, and
NBC expects to make about $5 per
month for every Peacock subscriber.
Peacock Premium will consist of two price tiers,
a $4.99-per-month version with ads and
a $9.99-per-month ad-free option.
Both paid subscriptions will have live sports, including Premier League soccer games and Ryder Cup matches.
Peacock will launch on July 15
in the United States.