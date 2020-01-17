Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NBC's Peacock Will Have Free Version and Two Paid-Subscription Tiers

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
NBC's Peacock Will Have Free Version and Two Paid-Subscription Tiers

NBC's Peacock Will Have Free Version and Two Paid-Subscription Tiers

NBC's Peacock Will Have Free Version and Two Paid-Subscription Tiers NBCUniversal revealed its new streaming service to investors on Thursday.

Peacock Free will have 7,500 hours of programming, including complete seasons of classic series, Universal movies and specialized content such as the 'SNL Vault' and 'Family Movie Night.'

Peacock Free will include ads, and NBC expects to make about $5 per month for every Peacock subscriber.

Peacock Premium will consist of two price tiers, a $4.99-per-month version with ads and a $9.99-per-month ad-free option.

Both paid subscriptions will have live sports, including Premier League soccer games and Ryder Cup matches.

Peacock will launch on July 15 in the United States.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

crzydug

Douglas Walker RT @reubing: NBC announced a new streaming service called Peacock. They'll have a free plan as well as a pay plan available. Don't worry… 2 minutes ago

reubing

💥robg💥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🍎🏋️‍♂️👑💥💥💥 NBC announced a new streaming service called Peacock. They'll have a free plan as well as a pay plan available.… https://t.co/NEmCuzfXw0 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.