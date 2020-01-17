Global  

SF Giants hire first female MLB coach

SF Giants hire first female MLB coach

SF Giants hire first female MLB coach

Alyssa Nakken has become the first female coach on a major league staff in baseball history after being named an assistant under new Giants manager Gabe Kapler.
San Francisco Giants' former player Aubrey Huff criticises appointment of first female MLB coach Alyssa Nakken

Huff, who is a supporter of Donald Trump, was criticised two weeks ago for a 'joke' tweet in which he...
Independent - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


San Francisco Giants Hire First Full-Time Female Coach in MLB History

The San Francisco Giants just made a groundbreaking addition to their coaching staff -- the...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comESPNCBC.ca



