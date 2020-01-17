Global  

Avalanche At Alpine Meadows Leaves Several Unaccounted Victims

Avalanche At Alpine Meadows Leaves Several Unaccounted Victims

Avalanche At Alpine Meadows Leaves Several Unaccounted Victims

Allen Martin reports on an avalanche after a winter storm that has left several people unaccounted for (1-17-2020)
CitizenJeeves

Citizen Jeeves 🕶 RT @KQEDnews: An avalanche struck Alpine Meadows ski area Friday morning around 10:15 a.m following heavy storms in the Tahoe area Thursday… 4 minutes ago

jen_marley

★ Jen ★ 😮 Avalanche at Alpine Meadows leaves one dead, one 'seriously injured' https://t.co/KOY9ARjy4i 15 minutes ago

KQEDnews

KQED News An avalanche struck Alpine Meadows ski area Friday morning around 10:15 a.m following heavy storms in the Tahoe are… https://t.co/nKFxKd8cMN 20 minutes ago

ridgesmiths

hanren2 RT @GregGriffin: Search and rescue at Alpine Meadows near Tahoe is finished. One man dead, another seriously hurt with lower-body injuries.… 21 minutes ago

TheSierraNews

The Sierra News RT @CapRadioNews: An avalanche at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort in Placer County has killed one person and sent one to the hospital with seriou… 28 minutes ago

wealthintersect

Megan Gorman Shocking #Tahoe news in light of the torrential rains we have had this week. https://t.co/wCSK16tcQB 31 minutes ago

WendyTheRealtor

W.B. RT @KQED: An avalanche struck Alpine Meadows ski area Friday morning around 10:15 a.m following heavy storms in the Tahoe area Thursday. Th… 33 minutes ago

KQED

KQED An avalanche struck Alpine Meadows ski area Friday morning around 10:15 a.m following heavy storms in the Tahoe are… https://t.co/Jy33aQdYNl 35 minutes ago


Avalanche Slams Lake Tahoe Resort; Several People Missing [Video]Avalanche Slams Lake Tahoe Resort; Several People Missing

Several people have been reported missing after an avalanche slammed into the Alpine Meadows ski area Friday.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:29Published

Avalanche Reported At Alpine Meadows [Video]Avalanche Reported At Alpine Meadows

Several people are unaccounted for, authorities say.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:35Published

