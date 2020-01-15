House Speaker Pelosi Visits San Francisco After Articles Of Impeachment Sent To Senate now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:29s - Published House Speaker Pelosi Visits San Francisco After Articles Of Impeachment Sent To Senate Jackie Ward reports on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talking about impeachment process during visit to San Francisco (1-17-2020)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the impeachment...

WorldNews - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this