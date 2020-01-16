Global  

Mariah Carey to Be Inducted Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Mariah Carey to Be Inducted Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame Carey was recently announced as one of the 14 legendary musicians to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

The other inductees are Eurythmics, The Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, The Neptunes, Rick Nowels and William Stevenson.

Carey has been recognized a number of times throughout her career, including receiving a Grammy for song of the year on two occasions.

She's also received best-ever musical collaboration by ’Rolling Stone’ in 2011 and two song of the decade awards by ‘Billboard.’ She has written over 50 songs in the last 30 years and collaborated with a number of “industry icons” such as Missy Elliot, Whitney Houston and George Michael.

According to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Carey has “transcended the music industry.” Songwriters Hall of Fame, via statement For Carey, being inducted is “one of the greatest honors of [her] career.” Mariah Carey, via Twitter
