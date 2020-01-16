Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion

Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion Google's parent company is the fourth U.S. business to reach the plateau.

It joins Apple and Amazon, who both hit the mark in 2018.

In April 2019, Microsoft joined the trillion-dollar club.

The news comes following a few major changes at the company's helm.

Last December, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced they would leave their roles.

Brin and Page resigned as Alphabet CEO and president, respectively.

Sundar Pichai then became the new CEO of Alphabet, and he will maintain the same role for Google.