Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion

Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion

Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion Google's parent company is the fourth U.S. business to reach the plateau.

It joins Apple and Amazon, who both hit the mark in 2018.

In April 2019, Microsoft joined the trillion-dollar club.

The news comes following a few major changes at the company's helm.

Last December, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced they would leave their roles.

Brin and Page resigned as Alphabet CEO and president, respectively.

Sundar Pichai then became the new CEO of Alphabet, and he will maintain the same role for Google.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Google Parent Alphabet Becomes Fourth US Company To Hit $1 Tln In Market Value

Google parent-company Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) has hit $1 trillion in market capitalization,...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday. 1. *Alphabet broke a market cap...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Technologypr_eu

Technology PR RT @technology: Alphabet's market valuation hits the $1 trillion milestone for the first time https://t.co/ziD9EvTPPO 2 hours ago

WorldBroadcast3

World Broadcasting Alphabet's market valuation hits the $1 trillion milestone for the first time https://t.co/hKshu0qn3N via @technology 4 hours ago

PaulPineda

PAUL® Alphabet's market valuation hits the $1 trillion milestone for the first time 5 hours ago

technology

Bloomberg Technology Alphabet's market valuation hits the $1 trillion milestone for the first time https://t.co/ziD9EvTPPO 5 hours ago

Mr_C_Wadd

Claude Waddington RT @freetrade: A big milestone for $GOOGL: • Stock hits all-time high • Alphabet reaches $1 trillion market cap Can it keep growing? 📈… 6 hours ago

freetrade

Freetrade A big milestone for $GOOGL: • Stock hits all-time high • Alphabet reaches $1 trillion market cap Can it keep gro… https://t.co/XdjgQKha0x 6 hours ago

AlSoriaL

Alberto Soria López “Google parent-company Alphabet has hit $1 trillion in market capitalization, making it the fourth U.S. company to… https://t.co/snmeJt9yCG 7 hours ago

brittanyzucker

Brittany Zucker Alphabet's market valuation hits the $1 trillion milestone for the first time https://t.co/tnRKDdT6MQ via @technology 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Big Tech Now Worth More Than $5 Trillion Following News That Alphabet Has Hit $1Trillion Market Value [Video]Big Tech Now Worth More Than $5 Trillion Following News That Alphabet Has Hit $1Trillion Market Value

Big tech is now valued at over $5 Trillion Alphabet hits $1 trillion market value. Pennygem’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 00:53Published

Alphabet's public market cap tops $1 trillion [Video]Alphabet's public market cap tops $1 trillion

The public market capitalization of Google parent Alphabet topped the $1 trillion mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&amp;P 500 component to top the lofty..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.