SF Giants hire first female MLB coach

SF Giants hire first female MLB coach

SF Giants hire first female MLB coach

Alyssa Nakken has become the first female coach on a major league staff in baseball history after being named an assistant under new Giants manager Gabe Kapler.
San Francisco Giants' former player Aubrey Huff criticises appointment of first female MLB coach Alyssa Nakken

Huff, who is a supporter of Donald Trump, was criticised two weeks ago for a 'joke' tweet in which he...
Independent - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Giants make Alyssa Nakken first female major league coach

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken became the first female coach on a major league staff in...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.comNews24ESPNCBC.caReuters



Bamafanaticfan1

Bama fanatic🇺🇸@fanatic_bama RT @Sam2323_43433: San Francisco Giants Are Hiring The First Female Coach In MLB History. 👏🇺🇸👏🇺🇸👏🇺🇸👏🇺🇸👏🇺🇸👏🇺🇸 With all those scandals, it's… 5 minutes ago

sammimarie97

Sammi RT @SoftbalAmerica: A former softballer is doing BIG things in baseball! 🥎 ➡️ ⚾️ Alyssa Nakken is now the first full-time female coach in… 5 minutes ago

wasukasa

Sue 🇺🇸🌎♻️🌳🔬🔭❄🌊 RT @washingtonpost: The San Francisco Giants hired the first full-time female coach in MLB history https://t.co/QeaSVoRGXZ 5 minutes ago

josmeryr

JOSMERY RODRIGUEZ RT @MLByahoosports: #SFGiants hire Alyssa Nakken as first female coach in MLB history 👏👏👏 Details ➡️ https://t.co/wDshBzRpnU https://t.co… 6 minutes ago

MorganVannah

Morgan Vannah Giants hire first full-time female coach in MLB history https://t.co/jVnYFvVOVw 9 minutes ago

DonnaJFo

Donna Foley RT @GMA: The San Francisco Giants announced that Alyssa Nakken will be an assistant on the coaching staff, officially making her the first… 10 minutes ago

kfhradio

KFH Radio Giants Hire MLB’s First Full-Time Female Coach https://t.co/Tfjpn9bZCm, LISTEN: https://t.co/GmlRByba42 https://t.co/wb9GpatKgY 11 minutes ago

sandieallie

allie RT @ABC7: MLB HISTORY: The San Francisco Giants hire the first-ever full-time female coach in the majors. https://t.co/Ff2g9b2E8V 14 minutes ago


San Francisco Giants Hire MLB's First Female Full-Time Coach [Video]San Francisco Giants Hire MLB's First Female Full-Time Coach

Major League Baseball organizationSan Francisco Giants has hired its first female to join their coaching staff, Alyssa Nakken, a former softball player from Sacramento State, Veuer’s Taisha Henry has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

San Francisco Giants Hire MLB's First Female Full-Time Coach [Video]San Francisco Giants Hire MLB's First Female Full-Time Coach

Major League Baseball organizationSan Francisco Giants has hired its first female to join their coaching staff, Alyssa Nakken, a former softball player from Sacramento State, Veuer’s Taisha Henry has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

