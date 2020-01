SF Giants hire first female MLB coach

Alyssa Nakken has become the first female coach on a major league staff in baseball history after being named an assistant under new Giants manager Gabe Kapler.

Also reported by • FOX Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) โ€” Alyssa Nakken became the first female coach on a major league staff in...

Also reported by • USATODAY.com

Huff, who is a supporter of Donald Trump, was criticised two weeks ago for a 'joke' tweet in which he...