Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Here's What To Expect As Trump's Impeachment Trial Gets Underway

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Here's What To Expect As Trump's Impeachment Trial Gets Underway

Here's What To Expect As Trump's Impeachment Trial Gets Underway

The trial technically kicked off on Thursday after the two articles of impeachment against President Trump were transmitted to the Senate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Eye Opener: The impeachment trial gets underway

The impeachment trial of President Trump gets underway with the swearing-in of senators. Also, a...
CBS News - Published

Trump updates school prayer guidance: 'We will uphold religious liberty'

While his impeachment trial was getting underway in the Senate on Thursday, President Trump gave a...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

lizlogan76

Elizabeth Logan @your_bunny1 What did he expect trump would do? He shouldn’t have helped elect him. He’s obviously trying to camp… https://t.co/XnGi3rJy4J 4 hours ago

msirenex

Irene Awramenko not been in here for ages. we've had another general election since. pity labour couldn't hold back SNP but what wo… https://t.co/nJfYYWOcIZ 7 hours ago

genericrich

genericrich @LouiseMensch @DavidCornDC @realDonaldTrump If I told a Marine he was no better than a mercenary (which is what Tru… https://t.co/eyPXB7tTcC 8 hours ago

mlpowner

Mary Lou Powner Now here’s a Democrat mayor that hasn’t lost his mind, “He said no matter whether you support Trump or not, “what… https://t.co/5P49fKEtPN 8 hours ago

Truthbomber7

Truthbomber @KamalaHarris And if he gets caught lying, so what? Trump will just pardon him. You can't expect the rules to save… https://t.co/320fcRlM2w 8 hours ago

NancyMo44362049

Nancy Morales ❤🇲🇽 RT @VicenteFoxQue: .@realDonaldTrump is the living testimony of the idiom: "if it ain't broke, don't fix it", he came and started breaking… 16 hours ago

Kyle66654423

Kyle RT @nytimes: Thursday will be the beginning of a new phase in the impeachment process, as the Senate lays the procedural groundwork for the… 17 hours ago

EventGuru1

Event Guru Trump's Impeachment Trial Is About to Begin. Here's What to Expect https://t.co/muvf25ywbD by @AndyKroll 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

House Speaker Pelosi Visits San Francisco After Articles Of Impeachment Sent To Senate [Video]House Speaker Pelosi Visits San Francisco After Articles Of Impeachment Sent To Senate

Jackie Ward reports on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talking about impeachment process during visit to San Francisco (1-17-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:29Published

23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 17, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 17, 2020

The impeachment trial of President Trump is underway in the Senate with the trial expected to begin on Tuesday. Plus, new developments in the Iran missile attack on bases in Iraq. U.S. officials are..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 09:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.