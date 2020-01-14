Global  

Tyler Perry & the Cast of “A Fall From Grace” Discuss the Film

Video Credit: Tamron Hall - Duration: 05:00s - Published < > Embed
Tyler Perry discusses his new film, “A Fall From Grace,” which is now available on Netflix.

The cast (Phylicia Rashad, Cicely Tyson, Crystal Fox, and Bresha Webb) joins Perry and Tamron Hall to discuss their roles in the film.
Recent related news from verified sources

Mariah Carey Supports Tyler Perry at 'A Fall From Grace' Premiere in NYC!

Mariah Carey is there for her longtime friend Tyler Perry! The 49-year-old entertainer joined the...
Just Jared - Published

Tyler Perry won't make any new fans with his first Netflix movie, 'A Fall From Grace'

Tyler Perry's first Netflix film, the new thriller "A Fall From Grace," makes women the protagonists,...
USATODAY.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Preview: 1.17.20 - Tyler Perry & the Cast of “A Fall From Grace” [Video]Preview: 1.17.20 - Tyler Perry & the Cast of “A Fall From Grace”

Tyler Perry and the all-star cast of his new film (Netflix’s A Fall From Grace), including Phylicia Rashad, Cicely Tyson, Crystal Fox, and Bresha Webb.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 00:15Published

Tyler Perry's Strong Black Leading Ladies Of Netflix [Video]Tyler Perry's Strong Black Leading Ladies Of Netflix

A Fall From Grace is Tyler Perry's first Netflix offering and he's giving us more than one Strong Black Lead with Crystal Fox, Bresha Webb, Phylicia Rashad and Cicely Tyson.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 02:42Published

