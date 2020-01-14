|
Tyler Perry & the Cast of “A Fall From Grace” Discuss the Film
|
Video Credit: Tamron Hall - Duration: 05:00s - Published < > Embed
Tyler Perry discusses his new film, “A Fall From Grace,” which is now available on Netflix.
The cast (Phylicia Rashad, Cicely Tyson, Crystal Fox, and Bresha Webb) joins Perry and Tamron Hall to discuss their roles in the film.
|
|
