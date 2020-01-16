Aaron Hernandez's Fianceé Releases Statement After Netflix Docuseries

Shayanna Jenkins- Hernandez, via Instagram She announced that she'll be taking a break from social media in the wake of the three-part series.

'Killer Inside' shared intimate details about the late football player who committed suicide while serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.