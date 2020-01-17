Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Barack Obama Posts Cute Birthday Message for Wife Michelle on Instagram

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Barack Obama Posts Cute Birthday Message for Wife Michelle on Instagram

Barack Obama Posts Cute Birthday Message for Wife Michelle on Instagram

Barack Obama Posts Cute Birthday Message for Wife Michelle The former first lady turned 56 years old this year.

In his post, the former U.S. president shared a collage of pics with his spouse.

Barack Obama, via Instagram The birthday message comes a few months after the couple's 27th wedding anniversary.

For the occasion, both Barack and Michelle shared posts on their Instagram accounts.

Michelle Obama, via Instagram Barack Obama, via Instagram
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rungirlrun26

Margaret Wessman RT @clevelanddotcom: On his wife's 56th birthday, former President Barack Obama shared four sweet candid photos and a cute message: "In eve… 2 hours ago

clevelanddotcom

clevelanddotcom On his wife's 56th birthday, former President Barack Obama shared four sweet candid photos and a cute message: "In… https://t.co/9BP5MWsa9R 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama Posts Sweet Message For Michelle Obama's 56th Birthday [Video]Barack Obama Posts Sweet Message For Michelle Obama's 56th Birthday

Barack Obama posted a sweet message for Michelle Obama.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published

Inspiring Michelle Obama Quotes On Her 56th Birthday [Video]Inspiring Michelle Obama Quotes On Her 56th Birthday

Former First Lady Michelle Obama turns 56 on Friday, January 17. In honor of her big day, Business Insider rounded up some of her most inspiring quotes on work, success and relationships. They include:..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.