Colorado State. Rep. Susan Beckman To Join Trump Administration 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:22s - Published Colorado State. Rep. Susan Beckman To Join Trump Administration Colorado state Rep. Susan Beckman is resigning to take a position with the Donald Trump administration. Katie Johnston reports. 0

Tweets about this sissy goodrum RT @dhershiser: Rep. Susan Beckman resigned her post to join the Trump administration. She said she will still working for the people of Co… 2 hours ago Tony Noblett Well, you can kiss her career goodbye... no one survives contact with a contagion when it comes to Trump Colorado s… https://t.co/kLSxdSEfDL 3 hours ago Kendoll RT @KDVR: Another state lawmaker has resigned at the Colorado General Assembly.​ https://t.co/Ue1pC971BO 3 hours ago FOX31 Denver KDVR Another state lawmaker has resigned at the Colorado General Assembly.​ https://t.co/Ue1pC971BO 5 hours ago Colorado Sun Politics Republican state Rep. Susan Beckman resigns to join Trump administration https://t.co/EiagtaZshp #copolitics 6 hours ago