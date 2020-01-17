Global  

Colorado State. Rep. Susan Beckman To Join Trump Administration

Colorado State. Rep. Susan Beckman To Join Trump Administration

Colorado State. Rep. Susan Beckman To Join Trump Administration

Colorado state Rep.

Susan Beckman is resigning to take a position with the Donald Trump administration.

Katie Johnston reports.
