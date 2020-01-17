Global  

Atlantic City Mayor: Tear Down 'Eyesore' Of Ex-Trump Casino

Atlantic City’s mayor wants to demolish the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino.

Mayor Marty Small said in a speech Thursday to a business group that knocking down the vacant casino once owned by President Donald Trump is one of his main goals for 2020.

Katie Johnston reports.
