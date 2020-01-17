Global  

Starr, Dershowitz Expected To Join Trump Defense

Factbox: Dershowitz, Starr among those on Trump's impeachment defense team

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz and two former independent counsels, Ken Starr and Robert Ray,...
President Donald Trump’s legal team for his upcoming impeachment trial includes controversial defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr.

President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

