Parker hails 'fantastic' Fulham 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:25s - Published Parker hails 'fantastic' Fulham Scott Parker praised his Fulham side after their 1-0 win over Middlesbrough. Parker admits the victory was fragile but is delighted to close the gap on Leeds and West Brom. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this