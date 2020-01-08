Global  

Jury Selected For Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Trial

Jury Selected For Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault TrialA jury has been selected in the Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial.
Harvey Weinstein back in court for jury screening; experts ask: 'Can he get unbiased jury?'

Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial continued for a third day with laborious process of screening...
USATODAY.com - Published

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyers Make Another Request to Move Trial Out of New York

Three men and two women, in the meantime, have been selected to serve on the jury panel for the...
AceShowbiz - Published


Harvey Weinstein juror threatened with jail time for trial tweet [Video]Harvey Weinstein juror threatened with jail time for trial tweet

A potential juror for Harvey Weinstein's rape case in New York City has been threatened with jail time for writing about the trial online.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Yeah...No: Court rules on Gigi Hadid as juror in Weinstein trial [Video]Yeah...No: Court rules on Gigi Hadid as juror in Weinstein trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid won&apos;t be sitting for jury duty in Harvey Weinstein&apos;s NYC rape trial after all.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

