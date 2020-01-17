2019 Jefferson Award Winners Feted At Annual Gala In San Francisco now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:03s - Published 2019 Jefferson Award Winners Feted At Annual Gala In San Francisco The 2019 Jefferson Award winners received medals at the annual ceremony in San Francisco at the Herbst Theater on January 14. 0

