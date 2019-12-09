Gun violence prompts press conference

Don't claim to have all the answers.

But while they work on solutions, utica community advocates are pleading with those responsible for a rash of recent gun violence to put down the guns.

They're asking for a cease fire, while they work on more permanent solutions.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris reports from the empowerment center, in utica.

Some of the people at this press conference on gun violence and homicide want the city of utica's neighborhoods to get back to basics....go back in time 31:16 "those of you who've been around here young and old, you understood the village.

You couldn't go down the street and having done something and go away and not be held accountable for it from your own.

So where did we lose that?where did it go?

That is the responsibility for us.

We have to handle our business!"

They held the press conference in response to a rash of gun violence over the past week and a half that left a utica man dead in whitestown....another utica man shot in the leg on that left a utica man dead in whitestown....another utica man shot in the leg on roberts street, in the city...and the latest victim, mark peak, shot dead on lennox ave overnite wednesday into thursday.

They don't pretend to have all the answers right now.

While they and local leaders figure it out, this lastest violence streak has them just pleaded for a cease fire 3:38 "but if we can, we're also asking, can we call a truce for a moment and just say, let's put the guns down.

Let's figure some things out" 43:55 "those present at today's press conference feel there are too many of these makeshift memorials popping up to honor victims of gun violence.

They want to get together as soon as this week to help people in the city find less permanent solutions to their temporary problems" 40:05 "it takes a mental change" delvin moody went away to school then came back to help his community.

He's the 5th ward councilman for the city.

40:38 "the use of guns to be the mitigation amongst people is what we're saying has to stop" moody has two meetings planned next week.

A public one wednesday night at cornerstone church on plant street for all concerned residents....and he plans to meet with the city police chief and other officials on tuesday.

To start hammering out real solutions to a problem that is costing lives.

