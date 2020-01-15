Global  

LAUSD Teachers Affected By Jet Fuel Dump To File Lawsuit With Gloria Allred

Teachers with the Los Angeles Unified School District who were impacted by Tuesday’s jet fuel dump have hired celebrity attorney Gloria Allred to file a lawsuit against Delta Airlines.

Lesley Marin reports.
Teachers to announce lawsuit over Delta jet's fuel dump over schools

Attorney Gloria Allred's office says teachers did their best to protect children on the school...
LAUSD Holds News Conference On Jet Fuel Dump [Video]LAUSD Holds News Conference On Jet Fuel Dump

All Los Angeles Unified School District campuses which were impacted by Tuesday’s jet fuel dump were open Wednesday.

LAUSD Schools Impacted By Jet Fuel Dump Open On Wednesday [Video]LAUSD Schools Impacted By Jet Fuel Dump Open On Wednesday

All Los Angeles Unified School District campuses which were impacted by Tuesday’s jet fuel dump will be open Wednesday. Greg Mills reports.

