NAACP calls on City of Terre Haute to cancel Live PD contract

Weather app."

"the national associaton of the advancement of colored people"..

Or, "n-double a-c-p o terre haute" is speaking-out "against live p-d".

News 10's "sarah lehman" is "live" in our newsroom... with this developing story.

She has more for you now..

On why the organization..

Is standing "against the show".

////// susie... we got this press release today from the n double a-c-p it says the group's executive committee voted unanimously to oppose the active presence of live p-d in terre haute.

So here's what the statement says.

They say -- televising people at this unfortunate and often embarrasing time is unfair... especially in an attempt to use it as entertainment.

They say this is a time when people are vulnerable and in need of privacy.

The group gave terre haute mayor duke bennett and police chief shawn keen a letter about n double a c ps concerns.

It says -- taking video while someone is being stopped... arrested or interrogated by the police gives the apparence of guilt prematurely.

The group feels airing these incidents can have a major negative impact on people's lives.

They also say it antagonizes the citizens... makes the public less respectful of law enforcement... and could potentially encourage law enforcement to focus their energy on the entertainment side.

Now according to bennett and keen the letter was hand delivered just hours before the press release was sent out.

We sat down with syvester edwards, n-double-a-c-p branch president.

He says the organization started to look into this after someone alerted them to a police situation when live p-d was present.

"it's a little dissapointing that the naacp didn't reach out to me or the chief and say hey can we sit down and have a conversation but we just received the letter where they are requesting that we cancel the contracts /// "when it happens to us it can happen to anybody broader and we want to make sure that those who have already been victimized that's already happened we just want to make sure that others are not victimized.

Both bennett and edwards say they are willing and open to have a conversation with each other about their concerns with live p-d.

The n double a c p is having a meeting this coming monday to hear from you about how this topic.

Reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.

////// we're also following "a developing story for you" "in knox county".

That's where there's been..

"a deadly crash".

It happened around "1"-o'clock this afternoon.

"a car" and "an s-u-v" crashed at u-s highway-"50" and "robinson road".

"the road" re-opened within the last "45"-minutes.

"the knox county sheriff says"..

"1"-person died.

We just received the name of the received the we just person died.

Says"..

"1"-county sheriff "the knox "45"-minutes.

Within the last re-opened "the road" road".

And "robinson highway-"50" crashed at u-s "an s-u-v" "a car" and afternoon.

O'clock this around "1"- it happened crash".

"a deadly there's been..

That's where county".

"in knox story for you" developing following "a we're also //////