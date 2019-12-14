Vigo County School Corporation moves high school graduations from Hulman Center

Were treated "for concussion symptoms".

There's "a change" in how "vigo county schools" will hold high school graduations.

Normally..

"north" and "south" have ceremonies "at hulman center".

But that won't be the case "this year".

"crews" are working "on hulman center".

"today" "the school corporation" announced "the plan".

"the north and south graduation ceremonies" will take place in their respective gymnasiums. "graduates" will get a certain number of tickets for guests.

"the vigo county school corporation says"..

It is also exploring 'a webcast" for north and south.

We've put information about ceremony dates and times online for you.

That's at w-t-h-i t-v