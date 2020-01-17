Global  

Gap Will Not Spin Off Old Navy

Gap Will Not Spin Off Old Navy

Gap Will Not Spin Off Old Navy

Gap Inc.

Called off its plans to make Old Navy a separate, publicly-traded company and announced the departure of Gap Brand president and CEO Neil Fiske.
