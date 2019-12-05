Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Student Loan Debt Just Crossed the $1.6 Trillion Mark

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Student Loan Debt Just Crossed the $1.6 Trillion Mark

Student Loan Debt Just Crossed the $1.6 Trillion Mark

According to Moody's, the amount of national student loan debt in the U.S. just crossed the $1.6 trillion mark and borrowers aren't making much of a dent in paying it down.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

frankiemaloja

frank Did Bernie just went from “forgiving student loan debt” to “reducing student loan debt substantially” at @TheDailyShow? 🤔 6 minutes ago

challahbackboii

bernbabybern @TheRealLinCon @NomikiKonst @AndrewYang Bernie's policies go way beyond just 1K / mo. No more healthcare costs. No… https://t.co/pXEVPrLsgW 7 minutes ago

yabubian

yabubian @MattWalshBlog Many people will just say “okay” or “yes, why not” to this but I want to know what you think of some… https://t.co/f934KhjpXJ 26 minutes ago

griff4d1

dennis g #MAGAveteran RT @SenRickScott: .@SenWarren’s plan to eliminate all student loans is a fairytale that would just make the underlying problem worse. Rath… 38 minutes ago

YouStillWack2me

A RT @UnDefeatableJef: You wanna wipe out student loan debt it's kinda easy. Just everyone stop paying. Institutions will go under. Can't eff… 44 minutes ago

lifestyledq

Domo “Student loan debt is so corrupt. Just do some homework, cure the debt legally. Find the new laws, those companies… https://t.co/1dPJHcTxt6 45 minutes ago

MeSflanagan89

shawn flanagan @20to1Devotchka @nytimes 1--well, i'm not aware of any other country that has forgiven the voluntarily-taken on stu… https://t.co/qVkNtuDs32 51 minutes ago

NCRHINO

Eric @JustinMacMahan The DNC wants young people to vote so they provide with Bernie and Warren 🙄🙄🙄 Their pitch to pay of… https://t.co/riLz0hBoxm 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

With Student Loan Debt At An All-Time High, Some Students Worry About Post-Grad Life With Loans [Video]With Student Loan Debt At An All-Time High, Some Students Worry About Post-Grad Life With Loans

Student loan debt has reached an all-time high of $1.48 trillion as of June 2019, and is expected to increase, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.