2 Boca Raton students from St. Andrew's School honored for work in computer science 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:56s - Published 2 Boca Raton students from St. Andrew's School honored for work in computer science Two Boca Raton students received a big honor Friday for their work in computer science. Congressman Ted Deutch announced Michael Yang and Xiangcheng Ji are district winners for the Congressional App Challenge . It's a coding competition to encourage students to use computer science skills.