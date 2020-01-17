Global  

President Trump arrives for fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump arrives for fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump arrives for fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago

Just one day after his historic impeachment trial started, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Friday evening to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach.
