BTS Releases New Song 'Black Swan' | Billboard News

BTS can be described in many ways, but “burned out” was never assigned to them until today (Jan.

17) when the South Korean septet graced the world with their introspective new song “Black Swan.”
BTS Drops New Song 'Black Swan' + Haunting Music Video

BTS has released their first new song of 2020! The new track “Black Swan” is one of the K-Pop...
Just Jared Jr - Published

BTS' 'Black Swan' Song - Read Lyrics & English Translation!

BTS just dropped a brand new song called “Black Swan” and an accompanying art film was also...
Just Jared - Published


Twinkle51160055

Twinkle ⁷ RT @BTSxCanada: Black Swan has held the #1 spot on the Canadian iTunes Song Chart for 6+ hours! @BTS_twt is also trending on Canadian iTun… 5 minutes ago

vickzara

Rofa ⁷ RT @lsgrlr: "The song layers the group members’ vocals to show they are one unit of SEVEN. The theme of 'SEVEN' is also apparent in the mus… 17 minutes ago

ozlem1983_

Özlem/JK ⁷ #BlackSwan RT @Spotboye: Recently the Korean band #BTS, dropped in their first single ‘#BlackSwan’ from the album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ with an amazing… 33 minutes ago

PepboaPersi

Percy ⁷ RT @BTSBEINGBTSYT: "The dark hints of “#BlackSwan” stand out against BTS’s previous single releases, like the more upbeat “Boy with Luv,” b… 36 minutes ago

PepboaPersi

Percy ⁷ RT @ColetteBalmain: “The dark hints of “#BlackSwan ” stand out against BTS’s previous single releases, like the more upbeat BoyWithLuv but… 37 minutes ago

bts2013k

koyaRM⁷ #BTSLoveMyself ‘Black Swan’: BTS @BTS_twt releases new song, accompanying art film; fans in 'shock' https://t.co/q16FMrwsYC 38 minutes ago

Lina_8119

Lina💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 RT @Crumbles4Kookie: ‘Black Swan’: BTS releases new song, accompanying art film https://t.co/vN0K3Lz6Sk via @usatoday #BlackSwan @BTS_twt 43 minutes ago

ecIipse1117

♡ brisa ♡ Hello I did an article on @BTS_twt new song #BlackSwan It would mean a lot if y’all could check it out (and leave… https://t.co/B2QFl6hCT3 1 hour ago


BTS Releases Art Film With New Single 'Black Swan' [Video]BTS Releases Art Film With New Single 'Black Swan'

The art film features Slovenian dancers and members of the MN Dance Company. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:54Published

BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan' [Video]BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan'

BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan' The K-Pop superstars previously announced that they will be releasing their next album on Feb. 21. They've given fans a taste of what's to come with the new song...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

