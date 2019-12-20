Global  

Watch Live! The NASA & SpaceX Coverage Of The Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test

Watch live as part of NASA and SpaceX's coverage of the Crew Dragon in-flight abort test, as the unmanned capsule separates from a Falcon 9 rocket.

The test will demonstrate that the capsule and launch system can protect astronauts on future manned missions, in the unlikely event of an emergency.

Liftoff is currently planned for 5am PT / 8am ET on January 18th, with a four-hour launch window.
Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX Tests Falcon 9 Rocket Ahead of Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test

SpaceX Tests Falcon 9 Rocket Ahead of Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort TestSpaceX recently tested a Falcon 9 rocket for its upcoming Crew Dragon in-flight abort launch. (Photo...
SpaceX plans to blow up a rocket over the Atlantic Ocean next week (and you can watch it live)

SpaceX plans to blow up a rocket over the Atlantic Ocean next week (and you can watch it live)SpaceX and NASA are working together to blow up a rocket over the Atlantic Ocean. The experiment,...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing marks 'bull's-eye' landing after timer glitch [Video]Boeing marks 'bull's-eye' landing after timer glitch

Boeing celebrated a successful ending to a crewless test mission that two days earlier failed to reach the orbit needed to dock with the International Space Station. Chris Dignam has more.

First Starliner crew capsule test flight launches at Cape Canaveral [Video]First Starliner crew capsule test flight launches at Cape Canaveral

Boeing's new Starliner capsule is rocketing toward the International Space Station on its first test flight. Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marks the start of a crucial dress rehearsal..

