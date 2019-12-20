Watch Live! The NASA & SpaceX Coverage Of The Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test

Watch live as part of NASA and SpaceX's coverage of the Crew Dragon in-flight abort test, as the unmanned capsule separates from a Falcon 9 rocket.

The test will demonstrate that the capsule and launch system can protect astronauts on future manned missions, in the unlikely event of an emergency.

Liftoff is currently planned for 5am PT / 8am ET on January 18th, with a four-hour launch window.