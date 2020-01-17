Global  

Houston County Special Olympics kicks off at Veterans High School

Houston County High School kicked off its Special Winter Olympics Thursday at Veterans High School.
Houston county held the first part of the special winter olympics today... at veterans high school.

Children from all grades got the chance to compete in various activities and sports.

