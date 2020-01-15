Global  

Police: Body Of Maple Shade Woman Missing For Nearly 6 Years Found In Submerged Car

Police: Body Of Maple Shade Woman Missing For Nearly 6 Years Found In Submerged CarPolice say the remains of Vanessa Smallwood were found in the Salem River.
VICTIM'S UNCLE DISCOVER THEBODY THIS AFTERNOON.RIGHT NEW IN WORD ON A CAUSE.BODY OF THE A MAPLE SHADEWOMAN MISSING FOR NEARLY SIXYEARS HAS BEEN FOUND IN THECAR SUBMERGED IN THE SALEMRIVER.POLICE SAY THAT THE REMAINSARE THOUGH OF FIVE TWO-YEAROLD VANESSA SMALLWOOD, DIVERSFROM AN UNDER WATERCONSTRUCTION COMPANY WEREREMOVING DEBRIS FROM THE RIVERWHEN THEY SPOTTED THE REMAINS.SMALLWOOD WAS LAST SEEN IN




