Hundreds of gymnasts expected for weekend Terre Haute event

More than 600 gymnasts will be competing this weekend in terre haute.

Participants come from across the midwest.

Organizers of the "wabash valley classic" say it's a record number of athletes.

The two-day event is taking place at "strive 3-65" in terre haute.

Wabash valley tumbling and gymastics is hosting the meet.

News 10 talked to a local gymast who's been doing gymnastics for 10 years.

"i hope i do good.

I'm pretty confident in myself from the previous meets.

Yeah, i'm just excited."

Gymnasts gymnasts can compete in up to four events.

Vault..

Bar..beam..and floor.

The competition is open both days to the public.

Tickets are available at the