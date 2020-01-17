Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jin Shin Jyutsu

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Jin Shin Jyutsu

Jin Shin Jyutsu

Jin Shin Jyutsu is the art of releasing tensions that are the cause for various symptoms in the body.

Our guest Jennifer Bradley, opened her private practice in Lexington in 2008 and she's here to tell us about it!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jin Shin Jyutsu

C1 3 the body.

Our guest jennifer bradley, opened her private practice in lexington in 2008 and she's here to tell us about it today!

Welcome to the show!

1.

What is jin shin jyutsu?

2.

What is jin shin jyutsu self-help?

C1 3 3.

You're giving a class at the eastside branch of the lexington public c1 3 library this weekend.

Can you tell us what you'll be talking about?

4.

What will your march classes be about?

5.

Can you give a tip to our viewers that they can try?

C1 3 6.

Is there anything else you'd like our c1 3 viewers to know?




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.