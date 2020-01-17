The Do’s and Don’ts of Social Media 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published The Do’s and Don’ts of Social Media Members of the Biloxi Junior Leadership Program get schooled this month in a wide range of areas. The group is participating in a series of sessions that include topics like etiquette and manners, cultural diversity, government policy, and the do’s and don’ts of social media. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The Do’s and Don’ts of Social Media Biloxi junor - - - - leadership program get schooled- this month in a wide range of - areas.- the group is participating in a- series of sessions that - include topics like; etiquette- and manners, cultural - diversity, government policy an- the do's and don'ts - of social media.- gulfport public relations - representative lashundra- mccarty spent the afternoon - discussing the importance of- proper social media etiquette - and touched on managing privacy- settings, exercising caution- when posting pictures - of others and disconnecting fro- all things negative.- mccarty says the most important- - - - thing she hopes the students- walk away with is, once the - content is out it - will never go away. - - " it's public. Everything is- public even if you- have your setting all set up- and only your friends are going- to see it. It's still public- - - - space and you don't own it. It- think a lot of kids don't - realize that. They assume that- once they put it up even if the- delete it it's actually gone bu- if isn't. It gets shared- from server to server. It can - live for a few weeks or even- months after""- the leadership group also got - - - - the chance to hear from - recruiters from ole miss, - mississippi state and mgccc - during today's session. -





