Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Do’s and Don’ts of Social Media

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
The Do’s and Don’ts of Social Media

The Do’s and Don’ts of Social Media

Members of the Biloxi Junior Leadership Program get schooled this month in a wide range of areas.

The group is participating in a series of sessions that include topics like etiquette and manners, cultural diversity, government policy, and the do’s and don’ts of social media.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Do’s and Don’ts of Social Media

Biloxi junor - - - - leadership program get schooled- this month in a wide range of - areas.- the group is participating in a- series of sessions that - include topics like; etiquette- and manners, cultural - diversity, government policy an- the do's and don'ts - of social media.- gulfport public relations - representative lashundra- mccarty spent the afternoon - discussing the importance of- proper social media etiquette - and touched on managing privacy- settings, exercising caution- when posting pictures - of others and disconnecting fro- all things negative.- mccarty says the most important- - - - thing she hopes the students- walk away with is, once the - content is out it - will never go away.

- - " it's public.

Everything is- public even if you- have your setting all set up- and only your friends are going- to see it.

It's still public- - - - space and you don't own it.

It- think a lot of kids don't - realize that.

They assume that- once they put it up even if the- delete it it's actually gone bu- if isn't.

It gets shared- from server to server.

It can - live for a few weeks or even- months after""- the leadership group also got - - - - the chance to hear from - recruiters from ole miss, - mississippi state and mgccc - during today's session.

-




You Might Like


Tweets about this

pkdpain

Travis CPP 🦧🍳🥓🥞 RT @GeneW22614687: IMNSHO people better wake up to fact who and what runs this country. The top 1% influences and controls the economical,… 2 seconds ago

J_Ed19

J. Edward RT @Harry1T6: It's just depressing how Eminem went from a counterculture rebel in early 2000 to a useful idiot for the DNC in 2020. It's… 2 seconds ago

thewfh

Minerva, a bad ass witch. RT @KimberlyforIowa: I am about 900 followers away from hitting 25k. I started running last year with virtually no followers on social med… 3 seconds ago

emilsempire

emils RT @corbin_dewitt: @AuntieKatharine @kimmykyle the right to vote in the US gets called a right but gets granted as a privilege — basically,… 3 seconds ago

ASPaton

Andy RT @ASPaton: Time to re-set the agenda: More Beavers and less controlled re-introduction in Scotland @scotgov https://t.co/t0Iz2btzJH via @… 3 seconds ago

httpyeonjunn

ᴘᴀᴜ RT @yeonchunii: Rt if you know this: TOP SOCIAL - March 4, 2019 - December 5, 2000 - September 13, 1999 - March 13, 2001 - February 5… 3 seconds ago

AirdropLa

La Casa Del Airdrop RT @gechainnews: We are excited to announce the GEChain launch with an airdrop round 2 campaign. Earn 350 GE ($25.55) for easy social tasks… 3 seconds ago

MADMAXTHUNDER3

Christian Aldunate H RT @manuelabezamat: Watching Michael without his ‘social mask’ (the metaphorical mask, not the literal) on is hypnotizing. What we know abo… 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.