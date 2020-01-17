Biloxi junor - - - - leadership program get schooled- this month in a wide range of - areas.- the group is participating in a- series of sessions that - include topics like; etiquette- and manners, cultural - diversity, government policy an- the do's and don'ts - of social media.- gulfport public relations - representative lashundra- mccarty spent the afternoon - discussing the importance of- proper social media etiquette - and touched on managing privacy- settings, exercising caution- when posting pictures - of others and disconnecting fro- all things negative.- mccarty says the most important- - - - thing she hopes the students- walk away with is, once the - content is out it - will never go away.
- - " it's public.
Everything is- public even if you- have your setting all set up- and only your friends are going- to see it.
It's still public- - - - space and you don't own it.
It- think a lot of kids don't - realize that.
They assume that- once they put it up even if the- delete it it's actually gone bu- if isn't.
It gets shared- from server to server.
It can - live for a few weeks or even- months after""- the leadership group also got - - - - the chance to hear from - recruiters from ole miss, - mississippi state and mgccc - during today's session.
-