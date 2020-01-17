Zenosyne Exhibit debuts in Gautier

Artist with coastal roots ha- returned to display some of - his finest pieces of work.- today, artistjosh edgar and - mgccc unveiled the- zeno-sin exhibit at the jackson- county campus in gautier, which- features many of edgar's 3-d- ceramic pieces that emphasize - functionality and texture.- edgar is a 2015 graduate of - mgccc and is now a professional- artist in austin, texas.- students and guests in- attendance today had the- chance to participate in an - artist talk and meet with edgar- as well.- - "i definitely want to, you know- give- whatever advice i've gained - along the way and pass that on- to hopefully inspire future - artists."

the zeno-sin exhibit is open to the public and runs through february 27th in the campuses' fine arts