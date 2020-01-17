Breast Milk donations needed

The american academy of pediatrics says a mother's milk is the best thing for a baby... protecting against allergies... reducing the risk of viruses... sids and so much more.

Hospitals use milk banks to provide breast milk to babies in intensive care or who are born premature.

Right now, it is in short supply in north iowa.

They're telling me they are in desparate need for more donors.

"we need moms. if you have an abundance of milk at home and you feel like giving we definitely are in great need of donor milk."

Nurse kristin mchenry says there's a dire need for milk donors.

Last year, the hospital only had four mothers who were donating their milk.

At mercy one north iowa in mason city there is only a two week supply of milk for the infants under the hospital's care.

The hospital is part of the 'mother's milk bank of iowa' distributing milk to hospitals across the state.

As mchenry explains, having a ready supply of breast milk at the hospital is a matter of life or death for their youngest patients.

"breast milk can actually help prevent gut infections, blood infections, cancer.

It is mercy one north iowa has been collecting for the milk bank since 2014 and mchenry says just not enough people know about the need they have for breast milk.

Just to show you how much breast milk is in demand á back in 2017, the mother's milk bank of iowa distributed over 217á thousand ounces of milk both in iowa and other states.