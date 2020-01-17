Corn for snow fences

If you see some corn remaining in the fields á there is a purpose behind it.

Iowa dáoát is paying farmers for keeping rows of corn near a highway to use as a snow fence throughout the season.

Live kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in manly.

Amy á darkness is descending here in manly á but if you can see these tall stalks across the highway from meá they are intentionally left in the field.

Iowa dot's living snow fence program encourages land owners to erect a type of snow fence along a highway.

This includes anything from temporary plastic to permanent wood á trees or native grasses á including corn stalks.

Farmer eric arthur has a corn fence set up on the edge of manly á and says the placement of putting a natural barrier here and along this stretch of highway 65 works.xxx "65 is built up kinda high.

As the snow blows across, it tends to start building on to highway 65."

Dot's winter operations administrator craig bargfrede (bargáfree'd) says statewide á there are currently 81 miles of living snow fence in the state á about 73 miles consisting of standing corn.

Travel conditions may be difficult but that's not stopping rochester public transit from continuing service.

The department says it is rare for the system to shut down and it only happens in extreme conditions.

Rpt is working with street maintenance to make sure the main transit routes stay clear so drivers can continue operations safety is always our primary concern.

Our drivers are trained professionals and they operate under some pretty extreme conditions and by and large do a great job the transit system says if you want to track your bus in real time you can download rpt's mobile app to see if there are any delays.