Caregiver of the Year

Caregiver of the Year

Caregiver of the Year

Jane Graves joins us from Meierhoffer Community Outreach with their caregiver of the year Karlie Grippando.
Caregiver of the Year

People's lives and they often do it without any recognition... jane graves caregivers can give make a now to talk about a program for caregivers who go the extra mile... c1 life and often do it without recognition.

Jane is carly are here to talk about caregivers who go the extra mile.

Right off the bat, i want to say congratulations she's been named the caregiver of the year.

How does it feel getting an award like that?

>> it's pretty exciting and takes a lot of team >> how long have you been a caregiver.

>> six years.

That's really neat.

>> i am proud.

She's our first caregiver of the year from the compassion point.

It was thrilling to meet her.

Just all the nominations we get in are so overwhelming.

Carly had the special heart of gold to take care of anyone.

>> do you think that's why she was chosen, her heart of gold or work ethic.

What do you think is the main point?

>> reading the nomination, i think it's both.

She's at living community.

When i see her at living community, i see her interacting with folks and know the staff there and the staff thinks highly of her.

>> she's so sweet.

>> everybody would want to have a caregiver like carly and she's tall and beautiful.

>> that doesn't hurt.

No, i work at a funeral home and we hear about how important the caregivers are in the lives they loved.

We decided to come up with program called the compassion point that reaches out to the caregivers hopefully giving them something to do as a group if we decide to do something like that.

It gives them a chance to be nominated.

We do accept nominations in the hospice field.

And nursing home assisted living.

We important quarterly an award to those four areas and at the end of the year, the recipient was last november.

Carly won the caregiver of the year.

We look at those who have been nominated and see which one stands out.

>> that's really neat.

They say on tv, you last about five years after college sometimes.

And then you get burned out.

This career, i mean the people that work in this profession.

I mean, they go through so much and become part of our family.

>> they really don't.

They don't get a break.

They don't have holidays off.

They are there with the family taking care of those who need them.

It says so much about what they do.

They do.

They need to be recognized.

They




