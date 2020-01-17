Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Newsom shares plan to use Chico FEMA trailers to house homeless

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Newsom shares plan to use Chico FEMA trailers to house homeless

Newsom shares plan to use Chico FEMA trailers to house homeless

Governor Newsom spoke about his plan to use Chico FEMA trailers to provide housing for California's homeless population.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Newsom shares plan to use Chico FEMA trailers to house homeless

Newsom spoke today about his plan to use chico fema trailers-- to provide housing for california's homeless population.

The trailers were used by fema staff during the camp fire-- and are now vacant.

They were not at any time used by camp fire survivors.

They will be spread throughout the state to help aliviate the homeless crisis.

We did an executive order a couple weeks ago providing 100 trailers, this is a preview on the first 58 which will be out in a few weeks an additional 42 are being procured up in chico in relation to our efforts to support those in butte county whos lives were torn asunder by the camp fire, 100 of these trailers will be made available.

The us department of housing and urban development says about 150,000 people are living on california streets or in shelters.###



Recent related news from verified sources

Gov. Newsom previews plan to use 100 FEMA trailers for emergency homeless shelters across California

Newsom spent the week visiting sites across the state where he plans
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElGanspo

Fabiano Gasparini Newsom shares plan to use Chico FEMA trailers to house homeless https://t.co/cJfackUY5x 1 day ago

ChicoBicycling

Rodney Cox Newsom shares plan to use Chico FEMA trailers to house homeless https://t.co/6uYZ1lmekb 1 day ago

McPatriot64

Patriot64 RT @tendaysdarker: Newsom shares plan to use Chico FEMA trailers to house homeless https://t.co/0cTaGKnyjz 1 day ago

tendaysdarker

John Adams Newsom shares plan to use Chico FEMA trailers to house homeless https://t.co/0cTaGKnyjz 2 days ago

ActionNewsNow

Action News Now Governor Newsom spoke about his plan to use Chico FEMA trailers to provide housing for California's homeless popula… https://t.co/Dx5D0gI7qh 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.