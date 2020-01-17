Newsom shares plan to use Chico FEMA trailers to house homeless

Newsom spoke today about his plan to use chico fema trailers-- to provide housing for california's homeless population.

The trailers were used by fema staff during the camp fire-- and are now vacant.

They were not at any time used by camp fire survivors.

They will be spread throughout the state to help aliviate the homeless crisis.

We did an executive order a couple weeks ago providing 100 trailers, this is a preview on the first 58 which will be out in a few weeks an additional 42 are being procured up in chico in relation to our efforts to support those in butte county whos lives were torn asunder by the camp fire, 100 of these trailers will be made available.

The us department of housing and urban development says about 150,000 people are living on california streets or in shelters.###